Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

World

8-year-old girl killed, 2 adults hurt in shooting on Chicago’s South Side

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 8, 2020 12:15 am
A shell casing is seen beside evidence marker #31 as Chicago police investigate the scene of a mass shooting near 79th Street at Morgan Street in Chicago, IL, USA on July 21, 2020.
A shell casing is seen beside evidence marker #31 as Chicago police investigate the scene of a mass shooting near 79th Street at Morgan Street in Chicago, IL, USA on July 21, 2020. Photo by Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS/ABACAPRESS.COM

An 8-year-old girl was killed and two adults were severely wounded after being shot Monday evening in Chicago while they were traveling in a vehicle on the city’s South Side.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the Canaryville neighborhood, Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott said.

The girl was with her mother and two other adults in a Subaru SUV when they stopped at a red light at 47th Street and Union Avenue, with a Dodge Charger behind them, police said. Once the stoplight turned green, police said someone in the Charger opened fire, striking the child, a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, police said.

The Charger then made a U-turn and fled the scene.

The child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, McDermott said.

“I stand before you, saddened and angered, that another child has lost their life in senseless gun violence in the city of Chicago,” McDermott told reporters at the scene Monday night.

Chicago fire officials said the man and woman were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, with each suffering a gunshot wound to the back.

The deceased child’s mother was in the SUV at the time and was wounded in the crash, McDermott said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details regarding the child’s death. The girl is the sixth child 10 or younger to be killed in Chicago since late June, according to data from the Chicago Sun-Times.

As of late Monday night, at least seven people were killed and 39 others were wounded in shootings across the city over Labor Day weekend.

Figures from the Chicago Tribune show that so far in 2020, at least 175 children ages 16 or younger have been shot in Chicago, with at least 21 of them dying. In total, more than 2,850 people have been shot in the city this year, at least 464 of them fatally.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
