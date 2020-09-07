Edmonton police ask public for help finding 78-year-old man with ‘advanced dementia’

Send this page to someone via email

Police issued a plea for help from the public Monday night as they try to find a 78-year-old man “who suffers from advanced dementia” and was last seen in south Edmonton.

In a news release, police said Edward Kyte was last seen near 69 Avenue and 104 Street at about 2 p.m. on Monday. They said he may be driving a beige- or cream-coloured 2009 Ford Fusion with an Alberta licence plate: RET 244.

Police said Kyte also lives with diabetes and requires medication.

Kyte is five-foot-seven and 165 pounds. He has grey hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

