Winnipeg fire department fights blaze at south-end home

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a house fire in the southern tip of the city.

Crews were called around 2:17 p.m. on Monday to the reports of a fire on Viking Road.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw a fire with flames and smoke coming from the home.

Read more: Winnipeg fire department warns of high winds and the dangers with fire

Firefighters had to shuttle water to the scene in tankers because the home is located outside the water district, according to the department.

The fire was declared under control around 3 p.m.

The fire department says crews assessed one patient on scene but no one needed to be taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

There are no damage estimates at this time but the cause of the fire is under investigation.

0:14 Truck fire sparks grass fire near Kalamalka Lake in Vernon Truck fire sparks grass fire near Kalamalka Lake in Vernon