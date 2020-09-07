Edmonton’s Good Samaritan Southgate reports new death from COVID-19, over 2 weeks since last fatality

Send this page to someone via email

Thirty-two residents have died from COVID-19 at the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre in Edmonton after an additional death was reported over the weekend.

The last time a death was reported in relation to the outbreak was on Aug. 23.

At this point, 40 per cent of residents who contracted the virus have died. A total of 184 residents live at the care centre, with the latest numbers showing that there have been a total of 79 positive cases in residents identified.

Currently, there are seven active cases of COVID-19 in residents, and two active cases in employees.

There have been 40 recoveries in residents and 31 employees have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, Alberta Health has not yet declared the outbreak at Good Samaritan Southgate over.

On Friday, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Good Samaritan Society claiming that the organization was negligent in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent outbreak in one of its long-term care homes in Edmonton.

1:44 Good Samaritan CEO speaks as care-centre becomes Alberta’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak Good Samaritan CEO speaks as care-centre becomes Alberta’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak

The lawsuit, which covers residents who contracted the virus and survived, as well as families whose loved ones died after testing positive for COVID-19, is seeking $20 million in damages.