Man injured, robbed after unprovoked assault by group of suspects: Saskatoon police

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) continues their search for a group of suspects wanted after a man was assaulted and robbed early Monday morning.

Police say at 1:34 a.m., they were called to the scene of an injured man early in the 2800 block of Preston Avenue South.

Officers found a 29-year-old man with a non-life-threatening head injury.

He told police he was in the middle of having a cigarette when a large group of men approached him. He says he was then assaulted by a pair in the group. The man said one of them had a knife, but did not use it. They took his wallet and were last seen in the area of Wilson Crescent.

All suspects are described as being between 16 and 20 years old. The man says he did not recognize any of the group members.

A K-9 unit was used unsuccessfully in an attempt to find the suspects.

Medavie Health Services took the man to hospital to treat his injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.