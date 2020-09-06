Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Extension cord blamed for Kelowna shed fire

By Megan Turcato Global News
A shed fire in Kelowna spread into nearby grass on Sunday.
A shed fire in Kelowna spread into nearby grass on Sunday. Kimberly Davidson / Global News

A shed fire on Gibson Road in Kelowna spread into the grass before it could be put out Sunday afternoon.

Platoon Captain Kelly Stephens said the building was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and was burning grass nearby.

The shed was completely destroyed by the flames, but no one was hurt.

Read more: BC Wildfire forecasting warm, dry September; warns of human-caused fires

Stephens said firefighters were concerned about the wind driving the grass fire up an embankment but fire crews were able to put out the flames before the blaze spread too far.

The fire department said it appears the Sunday afternoon blaze “was caused by an incorrectly used extension cord.”

Story continues below advertisement
“The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind residents to use the correct size extension cords and not to plug [in] more items than the cord can service,” Stephens wrote in a media release.
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaFireGrass FireSHED FIREKelowna Newskelowna shed fireGibson Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers