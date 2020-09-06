Extension cord blamed for Kelowna shed fire

Send this page to someone via email

A shed fire on Gibson Road in Kelowna spread into the grass before it could be put out Sunday afternoon.

Platoon Captain Kelly Stephens said the building was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and was burning grass nearby.

The shed was completely destroyed by the flames, but no one was hurt.

Stephens said firefighters were concerned about the wind driving the grass fire up an embankment but fire crews were able to put out the flames before the blaze spread too far.

The fire department said it appears the Sunday afternoon blaze “was caused by an incorrectly used extension cord.”

“The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind residents to use the correct size extension cords and not to plug [in] more items than the cord can service,” Stephens wrote in a media release.