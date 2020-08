Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Fire crews in Kelowna quickly doused a detached garage fire on Thursday evening.

The Kelowna Fire Department says the incident happened just before 10 p.m., along the 300 block of Patterson Road.

Read more: West Kelowna firefighters challenged by debris while extinguishing midnight blaze

The fire’s cause is currently unknown. An investigation was planned for Friday.

Fifteen firefighters and three fire engines were on scene, as were RCMP and B.C. ambulance.

Story continues below advertisement