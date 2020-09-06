Menu

Sports

Novak Djokovic out of U.S. Open after accidentally hitting judge with ball

By Howard Fendrich The Associated Press
Novak Djokovic of Serbia (R) tries to help a linesperson after hitting her with a ball in the throat during his match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, Sept. 6, 2020.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia (R) tries to help a linesperson after hitting her with a ball in the throat during his match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, Sept. 6, 2020. EPA/JASON SZENES

NEW YORK — Top-seeded Novak Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball Sunday.

It was a stunning end to Djokovic’s bid for an 18th Grand Slam title and his 26-0 start to this season.

Read more: Tennis player tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of U.S. Open: USTA

Djokovic had just lost a game to his opponent, Pablo Carreno Busta, to fall behind 6-5 in the first set.

Trending Stories

As he walked to the sideline for the changeover, Djokovic smacked a ball behind him. The ball hit a female line judge, who dropped to her knees at the back of the court.

After a discussion of several minutes with officials on court, Djokovic walked over to shake hands with Carreno Busta, and the default was announced.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
U.S Open Novak Djokovic Pablo Carreno Busta 2020 U.S. Open
