Woman taken to hospital in serious condition after house fire in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a woman was taken to hospital Sunday morning after a house fire in Brampton.

Police said they received a call at 8:41 a.m. from a person reporting that their neighbour’s house was on fire in the area of Avondale Boulevard and Balmoral Drive.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, a woman was taken out of the home and brought to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police said no one else was in the home at the time of the blaze.

The nature of the woman’s injuries is unclear and there is no word on what may have caused the fire.

A road closure was put in place in the area, but everything has since reopened.

Update:

Roadways have been reopened. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 6, 2020