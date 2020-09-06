Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Woman dead after crashed car found in Powerview construction site: RCMP

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted September 6, 2020 1:02 pm
The Canadian Press

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a car was found damaged at a construction site in Powerview.

Police were called around 9 a.m. on Saturday to the report of a badly damaged vehicle in a pit at a construction site on Highway 11, just outside Powerview.

Read more: Manitoba man, 19, dies in head-on crash northeast of Winnipeg

Investigators believe that sometime during the night, the vehicle entered the construction site, rolled and collided with construction materials.

Trending Stories

The driver was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has been identified as a 60-year-old woman, from Great Falls.

Powerview RCMP along with a forensic reconstructionist, continue to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement
Fatal car crash survivor lives with nightmares, guilt
Fatal car crash survivor lives with nightmares, guilt
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPCrashFatal CrashPowerview
Flyers
More weekly flyers