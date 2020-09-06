Woman dead after crashed car found in Powerview construction site: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a car was found damaged at a construction site in Powerview.

Police were called around 9 a.m. on Saturday to the report of a badly damaged vehicle in a pit at a construction site on Highway 11, just outside Powerview.

Investigators believe that sometime during the night, the vehicle entered the construction site, rolled and collided with construction materials.

The driver was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has been identified as a 60-year-old woman, from Great Falls.

Powerview RCMP along with a forensic reconstructionist, continue to investigate.

