Cyclist struck by car, critically injured in Contrecoeur, Que.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a cyclist who was struck and seriously injured by a car Saturday evening in Contrecoeur, in the Montérégie region.

The accident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on Montée Saint-Roch, in a poorly lit area.

Everything indicates that the driver of the car, in her 40s, did not see the cyclist before the collision, said Capt. Sylvain Lachapelle of the Richelieu-Saint-Laurent inter-municipal police board. Alcohol was not a factor, he said.

The cyclist was unconscious following the impact. He was in critical condition when transported to hospital. He was later transferred to Sacré-Coeur Hospital in Montreal.

The young man was not carrying ID, which is why police are asking for the public’s help identifying the victim.

“He is a young black man between 15 and 22 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jeans and Nike shoes. He was on a grey and metallic green Peugeot bike,” said Lachapelle in an interview with the Canadian Press Sunday morning.

Police have not received any reports of a missing person that fits the victim’s description.

Any information that would identify this cyclist can be sent to the police by calling 450-536-3333.