Crime

Police working to identify suspect in Old Montreal shooting

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted September 1, 2020 9:10 am
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal police are working to identify a suspect who opened fire near the Palais des congrès in Old Montreal late Monday night.

Gunshots were first reported to police on Jean-Paul Riopelle Street shortly before 8 p.m. when a man approached a parked car and opened fire, according to police spokesperson Const. Raphaël Bergeron.

The three people inside that car, all between 25 and 30 years old, reportedly tried to escape the scene, but crashed into a parked vehicle. At that point, the three attempted to evade their assailant on foot.

Two of those three people are now being treated in hospital for injuries “they caused to themselves” while trying to escape the incident, Bergeron said.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect remains at large, Bergeron said. Investigators are receiving little help in their efforts to identify him since the two victims being treated in hospital are not co-operating with police, he explained.

Investigators will now examine nearby video surveillance footage to try to identify the suspect.

