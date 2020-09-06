1 new coronavirus case, 2 more recoveries in London-Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported one new case of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, along with two more recoveries.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the region to 736, which includes 672 recoveries.

There have been 57 deaths, with the latest reported on June 12.

At least seven cases remain active.

According to health unit data, the newest case involves a London woman in her 30s, who is not a health-care worker.

Out of all of the cases in London-Middlesex, the city of London has seen 680, while Strathroy-Caradoc has seen 26.

Elsewhere, 12 have been reported in Middlesex Centre, seven in Thames Centre, six in North Middlesex, four in Lucan Biddulph and one in Southwest Middlesex.

People in their 20s make up 21 per cent of cases, with 155, which is the largest number of cases in terms of age group.

People in their 50s make up 15 per cent of cases, with 110. People over the age of 80 follow closely behind with 14.5 per cent, or 107 cases.

Women account for 58 per cent of all cases, and health-care workers account for 21.6 per cent.

There are no active outbreaks in the region, but according to health unit data, at least 254 cases are linked to previous outbreaks.

As of Sunday, the region’s cases per 100,000 rate rose to 145, while Ontario’s is 289.3.

Ontario

Ontario reported 158 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 43,161.

Two new deaths were also announced, bringing the death toll to 2,813.

A total of 38,958 cases are considered resolved, which is over 90 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 20 of them reporting no new cases.

Elgin and Oxford

For the seventh day in a row, officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) did not report any new cases of COVID-19.

The total number of cases in the region remains unchanged at 254 as of Sunday, which includes 244 recoveries, the same as the day before.

Five people have died, most recently in early July.

There are at least five known active cases in the region: three in Aylmer and one each in Bayham and Woodstock.

According to health unit data, two people with active cases are between the ages of 10 and 19, with the remaining ones in their 40s, 50s, and 60s.

People in their 50s make up the largest case count in terms of age group with 50 cases, or 19.7 per cent.

The region’s positivity rate stood at 0.3 per cent for the week of Aug. 23.

Huron and Perth

Officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) do not issue updates on the weekends.

As of Friday, there were a total of 120 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region, along with 115 recoveries and five deaths.

There are zero active cases.

Out of the 120 cases, Stratford has seen the most cases by municipality with 29 cases. North Perth has had 16, followed by Perth East with 15.

People in their 20s make up the largest number of cases in terms of age group with 26 cases, or 21.6 per cent.

People in their 60s make up 18.3 per cent of cases with 22.

Females account for 56.7 per cent of cases.

Sarnia and Lambton

One new case of COVID-19 was reported by officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) late Saturday.

This increases the region’s total number of cases to 341.

The number of recoveries remains unchanged at 313, along with the death toll at 25. It’s stayed the same since early June.

At least three cases remain active in the region, the locations of which are not known as the health unit has refused to release location data for current or past cases.

There have been a total of 10 outbreaks in the region, but none are active anymore.

The latest outbreak to be declared over was in early July.

LPH says 109 cases and 16 deaths are outbreak-related.

The health unit says at least 23,657 tests have been received as of late Saturday, with 1.4 per cent coming back positive.

–With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

