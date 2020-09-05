Sask. ski coaches rollerblade more than 70 km to try to keep girls in the sport

Send this page to someone via email

Morgan Waldo has seen it time and time again — talented girls leave ski racing.

To try to break a vicious circle where they don’t have other girls to train with or compete against, Waldo, a coach with the Regina Alpine Ski Club and a former member of the Alberta ski team, got together with other female ski coaches in Saskatchewan started an all-girls’ ski camp called SaSki Sisters a few years back.

On Saturday, Waldo and fellow SaSki Sisters coaches Naomi Ottenbreit and Heather Sten traversed the 70-kilometre stretch of Highway 1 from Moose Jaw to Regina in rollerblades to raise money for their program, in hopes of creating a scholarship to subsidize ski trips for participants who stick with it.

“We’re trying to empower them through community and sport,” said Waldo, who stopped on the side of the road 46 kilometres into the inline skating adventure to speak with Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Professional athletes inspire young girls in Lethbridge to chase success in sport

1:48 Professional athletes inspire young girls in Lethbridge to pursue success in sport Professional athletes inspire young girls in Lethbridge to pursue success in sport

SaSki Sisters brings together young talent from all five of the province’s ski clubs to create a network of up-and-coming female racers.

“Girls drop out of sport generally around that 14 years age,” said Waldo, adding that the drop out rate is about two times that of boys.

“If they stick with SaSki Sisters up through graduation, we want to subsidize a trip for them in April of that year so that they continue wit the sport.”

Read more: Blind Regina skier prepares for Canada Winter Games

Going into their fundraiser, the SaSki Sisters coaches had raked in about $3,000 for their cause.

Story continues below advertisement

And in a spinoff benefit, rollerblading is a great parallel to ski racing, Waldo added.

Waldo, Ottenbreit, Sten and their entourage travel along Highway 1 Saturday morning. Justin Bukoski / Global News

– With files from Connor O’Donovan and Justin Bukoski