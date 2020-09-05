Menu

World

16 dead after gas pipeline explodes near mosque in Bangladesh

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 5, 2020 7:47 am
A boy holds a photograph of his father and mourns after he was killed in a gas pipeline explosion, at a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. An underground gas pipeline near a mosque exploded during evening prayers outside the capital of Bangladesh, leaving at least 11 Muslim worshipers dead and dozens injured with critical burns, officials said Saturday. The blast occurred Friday night as people were finishing their prayers at Baitus Salat Jame Mosque at Narayanganj, local police chief Zayedul Alam said.
A boy holds a photograph of his father and mourns after he was killed in a gas pipeline explosion, at a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. An underground gas pipeline near a mosque exploded during evening prayers outside the capital of Bangladesh, leaving at least 11 Muslim worshipers dead and dozens injured with critical burns, officials said Saturday. The blast occurred Friday night as people were finishing their prayers at Baitus Salat Jame Mosque at Narayanganj, local police chief Zayedul Alam said. (AP Photo/Al-emrun Garjon)

An underground gas pipeline near a mosque exploded during evening prayers outside Bangladesh’s capital, leaving 16 Muslim worshipers dead and dozens injured with critical burns, officials said Saturday.

The blast occurred Friday night as people were finishing their prayers at Baitus Salat Jame Mosque at Narayanganj, local police chief Zayedul Alam said.

Read more: Over a million villagers marooned, displaced in Bangladesh amid heavy flooding

By Saturday afternoon, 16 people, including a 7-year-old boy, had succumbed to their injuries. Doctors at a burn unit of a state-run hospital were treating at least 37 people with burns on up to 90 per cent of their bodies, said Samanta Lal Sen, a co-ordinator of the unit.

TV stations reported that because of the impact of the blast, at least six air conditioners also exploded inside the mosque.

Firefighters were investigating the cause of the explosion.

Abdullah Al Arefin, assistant director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, said that officials suspected that gas had accumulated inside the mosque from a leak in the underground pipeline, and that it had gone unnoticed.

“The gas could not go out as the windows of the mosque were shut because of the air conditioners,” he said.

Faulty installation of gas lines are often reported by Bangladeshi media, while unplanned road-digging work often leads to disasters in the country, which is seeking rapid industrial expansion and economic development.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
