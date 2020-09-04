Menu

Comments

Canada

Motorcyclist critically injured after collision with Jeep in Toronto’s east end

By Jessica Patton Global News
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police says a motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after being involved in a collision with a Jeep in Toronto’s east end on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the area of Cass Avenue and Birchmount Road at 3:45 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Read more: Motorcyclist dies after ‘high speed’ crash in Etobicoke, police say

Toronto Paramedics said the driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics said the driver of the Jeep was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Birchmount Road is closed in both directions from Sheppard Avenue to Allanford Road.

