What’s open and closed in Saskatoon for Labour Day long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the last long weekend of the summer.

Labour Day is on Sept. 7, and there are some activities taking place in Saskatoon for people looking for something to do.

Read more: Saskatchewan provincial parks remain open for fall camping season

Wanuskewin Heritage Park re-opens to the public on Sept. 5, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Masks are mandatory unless staff and patrons are outside on the trails or in the plaza.

A number of guided tours will take place all three days.

Remai Modern is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays to Sundays.

Story continues below advertisement

Weekly public tours resume Saturday at 1 p.m. and weekly drop-in artmaking returns on weekends.

Read more: A look at how Saskatchewan is emerging from the coronavirus shutdown

The Meewasin Valley Authority (MVA) says Cranberry Flats, Poplar Bluffs, Paradise Beach and Fred Heal Canoe Launch are open to the public daily from sunrise to sunset.

Both the MVA office and Beaver Creek Conservation Area, however, remain closed until further notice. Beaver Creek re-opens to the public on Sept. 10.

Here’s what you need to know about what’s open and closed for civic services in Saskatoon on Sept. 7.

5:07 Events to celebrate Rider Pride ahead of Labour Day Events to celebrate Rider Pride ahead of Labour Day

Civic service hours

City Hall: Closed.

Pay parking stations: No payment required, however, vehicles must be moved within the posted time period shown on meters.

Municipal impound lot: No vehicles will be released to the public on Sept. 7.

Saskatoon Public Library: All branches closed on Sept. 7.

Read more: Saskatoon Public Library reopening branches in phases

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon Transit: Fixed-routes operating on holiday schedules. The customer service centre will be closed, but the 306-975-3100 phone line is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Access Transit: Operating between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures. Subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.

Landfill: Open between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., but cash transactions are currently suspended.

Garbage, recycling and organics collection: Collection takes place as scheduled.

Compost depots: The west depot is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The east depot is open from 11 a.m to 5 p.m.

Civic Conservatory: Closed for renovations.

Public golf courses (Holiday Park, Wildwood, Silverwood): Open, weather permitting. All tee times must be booked and paid for in advance, no walk-ons allowed.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: The zoo is open from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Forestry Farm Park is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with physical distancing measures in place.

Leisure centres: Lakewood Civic Centre, Shaw Centre, Cosmo Civic Centre, Saskatoon Field House and Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre have re-opened with limited drop-in programs. More details can be found on the city’s website.