Montreal rolls out safety measures on streets near 24 schools

The City of Montreal is implementing a series of safety measures on streets near 24 schools in 10 boroughs to make the areas safer for children and teenagers.

Mayor Valérie Plante unveiled the $6-million plan Friday, saying the initiative will help prevent collisions near school zones. The city says more than 80 children have been involved in a collision in a school environment since 2017.

“Young people who go to school must be able to do so safely and without fear,” she said in a statement.

The plan includes widening sidewalks, installing traffic lights with pedestrian countdowns, implementing speed bumps and overhauling some intersections.

The measures should be fully completed by late fall at schools across the city, including in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, LaSalle, Montreal North and Saint-Leonard boroughs.

The project is part of a larger $25-million program previously announced by the Plante administration to improve safety near schools.

The city says a second series of similar measures will be rolled out in 2021 and boroughs can submit their proposals.