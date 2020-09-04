Menu

Canucks to face Golden Knights in Game 7 Friday after Demko shutout

By Jon Azpiri Global News

The Vancouver Canucks can advance to the NHL’s Western Conference final with a win in Game 7 over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night.

The Canucks have come back from a series 3-1 series deficit, thanks in large part to goaltender Thatcher Demko, who stopped all 48 shots to lead the team to a 4-0 win on Thursday.

It was just Demko’s second playoff start, two days after he turned aside 42 shots to preserve a 2-1 victory in Game 5.

Read more: Thatcher Demko stops 43 shots as Canucks beat Vegas 2-1 in Game 5 of NHL playoff series

“Thatcher’s been our MVP both nights,” said Vancouver forward Jake Virtanen.

“He’s standing on his head back there and he’s making some amazing saves, keeping us in games. You can see the confidence he has back there. He’s just calm and collected, playing his game.”

Story continues below advertisement
Canucks fans celebrate along Surrey/Delta border
Canucks fans celebrate along Surrey/Delta border

Virtanen opened the scoring less than three minutes into the game.

Trending Stories

J.T. Miller and defenceman Quinn Hughes each had a goal and an assist for Vancouver.

Captain Bo Horvat scored into an empty net for his playoff-leading 10th goal.

The Golden Knights outshot the Canucks 48-23 with Demko proving to be the difference.

Surrey RCMP to monitor Canucks celebrations for COVID-19 safety
Surrey RCMP to monitor Canucks celebrations for COVID-19 safety

Half the current Canuck players are in their first NHL playoffs, so Friday’s Game 7 will be uncharted territory for many of the team’s young stars.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a kid, no one really talks about Game 1 or Game 2. I think everyone dreams of Game 7,” Hughes said.

“To give ourselves a chance after being down 3-1, I think we’re proud of ourselves (but) we’re not satisfied.”

Friday’s Game 7 will start at 6 p.m. PT.

— With files from The Canadian Press

