Ontario reports 148 new coronavirus cases, most in Peel, Toronto and Ottawa

Ontario reported 148 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 42,834.

Friday’s case count is an increase from Thursday, which saw 132 new cases. It is also the ninth day in a row with cases above the 100 mark.

The death toll in the province decreased by one for a total of 2,811. A decrease in deaths can be a result of new information received by the province.

Meanwhile, 38,741 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is over 90 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 116 from the previous day.

Friday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from Peel Region with 72, Toronto with 41, and Ottawa with 13.

“Once again, every other public health unit is reporting five or fewer cases, with 12 units reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

20,061 people are male — an increase of 70 cases.

22.249 people are female — an increase of 77 cases.

2,881 people are 19 and under — an increase of 25 cases.

13,483 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 64 cases.

12,751 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 45 cases.

7,601 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 15 cases.

6,111 people are 80 and over — no increase in cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Ontario has completed 3,068,781 tests for the virus so far. This is up 28,591 tests within 24 hours. There are 25,945 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 66 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by six from the previous day), with 13 patients in an intensive care unit (up by one) and 8 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by one).

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

The newly reported numbers for Friday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Thursday for Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. Thursday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,848 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is unchanged from the previous day. There are 17 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of one. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 10 active cases among long-term care residents and 32 active cases among staff.

