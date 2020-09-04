Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

OPP assist U.S. Coast Guard after boat went up in flames in St. Clair River

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted September 4, 2020 7:56 am
The Lambton County OPP say no injuries were reported after a United States vessel went up in flames in the St. Clair River.
The Lambton County OPP say no injuries were reported after a United States vessel went up in flames in the St. Clair River.

Police say that on Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. to a report of a vessel on fire.

Police believe a U.S. vessel had burned up, drifted into Canadian waters, then struck a dock, another vessel and Sea-Doo.

The United States Coast Guard took the three occupants of the vessel back to the U.S.

The OPP say the Ministry of Environment is monitoring for any fuel spillage and the cleanup of the vessel.

U.S. Coast Guard official says 2 bodies found after fire on board dredging vessel
