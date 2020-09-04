Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Lambton OPP search for suspect after 16-year-old escapes from being dragged into car

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted September 4, 2020 7:13 am
The suspect is described as a white man, between 5-feet-10 to six feet tall, medium build, tan complexion, with black hair, a mustache and a goatee. . Don Mitchell / Global News

The Lambton Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an attempted abduction on Tuesday in Forest, Ont.

At around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the OPP said the suspect attempted to drag a 16-year-old boy into the back seat of a vehicle on Prince Street.

The youth was able to escape, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 5 feet 10 inches to six feet tall, medium build, tan complexion, with black hair, a mustache and a goatee.

Police say he was wearing a plain red shirt and black track pants.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a red or maroon Chrysler Sebring with limo tints and flat silver or grey rims. A dream catcher also hung from the rear-view mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lambton County OPP at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

