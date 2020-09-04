Lambton OPP search for suspect after 16-year-old escapes from being dragged into car

Send this page to someone via email

The Lambton Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an attempted abduction on Tuesday in Forest, Ont.

At around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the OPP said the suspect attempted to drag a 16-year-old boy into the back seat of a vehicle on Prince Street.

The youth was able to escape, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 5 feet 10 inches to six feet tall, medium build, tan complexion, with black hair, a mustache and a goatee.

Police say he was wearing a plain red shirt and black track pants.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a red or maroon Chrysler Sebring with limo tints and flat silver or grey rims. A dream catcher also hung from the rear-view mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lambton County OPP at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

