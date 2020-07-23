Woman walking alone on rural road in Mississippi Mills escapes abduction, OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are looking for a man who tried to abduct a woman walking alone in Mississippi Mills Township earlier this week.

Lanark County OPP say a woman was walking on a rural road south of the village of Pakenham on Tuesday around 11 a.m. when a vehicle pulled in front of her and stopped.

Police say the driver exited the vehicle, grabbed the woman and attempted to bring her into his SUV. The woman was able to break free and the driver fled, according to OPP.

Police say the woman did not report the incident until the following day.

The man was driving a newer, light brown Buick SUV.

He is described as a man with short dark hair, brown eyes and approximately six feet tall. He was wearing a white T-shirt with a mechanic-style logo, light brown shorts that came just above the knee and black sandals, and had the odour of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.

OPP are asking anyone with information about the suspect or the attempted abduction to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police also want to remind people when out walking alone, that personal safety is key. They say any walkers should walk facing traffic, so you see people approaching. If wearing earphones don’t play music loudly so you can hear people approaching.

Carrying a whistle can be helpful to make noise should anyone approach you. Ensure someone knows where you are going and when you will return and what route you are taking if you’re travelling alone.