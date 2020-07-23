Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman walking alone on rural road in Mississippi Mills escapes abduction, OPP say

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 1:20 pm
OPP are looking for a man who tried to abduct a woman walking on a rural road in Mississippi Mills Township earlier this week.
OPP are looking for a man who tried to abduct a woman walking on a rural road in Mississippi Mills Township earlier this week. Dan Nyznik/Global News Peterborough

OPP are looking for a man who tried to abduct a woman walking alone in Mississippi Mills Township earlier this week.

Lanark County OPP say a woman was walking on a rural road south of the village of Pakenham on Tuesday around 11 a.m. when a vehicle pulled in front of her and stopped.

Police say the driver exited the vehicle, grabbed the woman and attempted to bring her into his SUV. The woman was able to break free and the driver fled, according to OPP.

Read more: Toronto teen abducted as retribution over drug debt, $4M worth of cocaine taken, police say

Police say the woman did not report the incident until the following day.

Trending Stories

The man was driving a newer, light brown Buick SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

He is described as a man with short dark hair, brown eyes and approximately six feet tall. He was wearing a white T-shirt with a mechanic-style logo, light brown shorts that came just above the knee and black sandals, and had the odour of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.

OPP are asking anyone with information about the suspect or the attempted abduction to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police also want to remind people when out walking alone, that personal safety is key. They say any walkers should walk facing traffic, so you see people approaching. If wearing earphones don’t play music loudly so you can hear people approaching.

Carrying a whistle can be helpful to make noise should anyone approach you.  Ensure someone knows where you are going and when you will return and what route you are taking if you’re travelling alone.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPAbductionattempted abductionLanark OPPMississippi MillsPakenhamattempted abduction Mississippi MillsLanark OPP abductionlone woman walking
Flyers
More weekly flyers