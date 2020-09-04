Menu

Crime

Halifax police search for suspect in Dartmouth robbery

By Ashley Field Global News
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a man after he allegedly robbed a gas station in Dartmouth Thursday.

Police say officers were called to the Esso on the Go station, located at 174 Octerloney Street, at 8:45 p.m. for reports of a robbery. When officers arrived, they learned a man had entered the store wielding a knife and demanding cash and cigarettes from the store clerk, according to police.

The employee was not injured. The suspect, who’s described as a stocky man with tattoos around his eyes and on his hands was last seen leaving on foot toward Prince Albert Road. He was allegedly wearing a camouflage jacket, burgundy hoodie, khaki pants and light grey sneakers.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police.

Halifax Regional PoliceDartmouth
