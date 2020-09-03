2nd survivor of capsized New Zealand cattle ship found in East China Sea, Japan says

Send this page to someone via email

The Japanese coastguard said on Friday they had rescued a man they believe to be the second survivor from a ship carrying cattle from New Zealand to China that capsized in stormy weather in the East China Sea.

The coastguard said the man was found unconscious about 120 km (75 miles) north-northwest of Amami Oshima island and transferred to hospital. It did not provide further details about the man’s condition.

A life jacket and cattle carcass were also collected from the same area, the coastguard said, and the search was continuing for 41 other crew members who remain missing.

Three vessels, one airplane and two divers were taking part in the search for the Gulf Livestock 1, which went missing on Wednesday after it sent a distress call as Typhoon Maysak lashed the area with strong winds and heavy seas.

UAE-based Gulf Navigation issued a statement saying the Panamanian-flagged Gulf Livestock 1 was their vessel.

“Our hearts go out to those onboard and their families at this time,” a Gulf Navigation spokesman said. “We also express deep regret for the sad loss of the livestock on board. We are monitoring the situation closely and working closely with those involved in rescue efforts. We pray that there are other survivors.”

The ship, with a cargo of nearly 6,000 cows, sent a distress call from the west of Amami Oshima island in southwestern Japan on Wednesday as Typhoon Maysak lashed the area with strong winds and heavy seas.

Sareno Edvarodo, a 45-year-old chief officer from the Philippines, was rescued on Wednesday night, Japan’s coastguard said.

The crew of 43 was made up of 39 people from the Philippines, two from New Zealand, and two from Australia, the coastguard said.

The coastguard quoted Edvarodo as saying the ship lost an engine before it was hit by a wave and capsized.

