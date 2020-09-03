Police recover canoes stolen from Regina Public School Board

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police have charged a 44-year-old Regina man after he allegedly stole canoes from the Regina Public School Board.

Dion Michael Gale is charged with break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police say the four aluminum canoes were stolen from the school board’s compound sometime between July 1 and Aug. 16 on the 2200 block of Pasqua Street.

On Tuesday, three of the four canoes were recovered at Gale’s residence, say police.

Gale will appear in scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20.

