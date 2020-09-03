Menu

Crime

Police recover canoes stolen from Regina Public School Board

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted September 3, 2020 8:55 pm
Regina Police Service badge.
Regina Police Service badge. File / Global News

Regina police have charged a 44-year-old Regina man after he allegedly stole canoes from the Regina Public School Board.

Dion Michael Gale is charged with break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police say the four aluminum canoes were stolen from the school board’s compound sometime between July 1 and Aug. 16 on the 2200 block of Pasqua Street.

On Tuesday, three of the four canoes were recovered at Gale’s residence, say police.

Gale will appear in scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20.

Break And EnterRegina Police ServiceRPSPasqua StreetRegina Public School BoardDion Michael Galepossession obtained by crimestolen canoes
