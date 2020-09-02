Convenience store robbery in Regina leads police to stash of meth and fentanyl

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police said they have seized firearms and drugs in an investigation that initially started off as a robbery.

On Friday, police responded to a convenience store on Ninth Avenue North after four to five masked suspects robbed a victim of their belonging, police say.

The investigation led police to a residence in the 700 block of Athol Street where members of the K9 unit sniffed out the vehicle the suspects allegedly fled the robbery in, officials say.

Three suspects were arrested, while one other suspect fled on foot.

Police searched the vehicle and said they seized masks, bladed weapons, brass knuckles, a loaded firearm and substances believed to be meth and fentanyl.

As a result, Austin Dylan Cole Morin, 24, Marlon Roland Whitehawk, 24, and Justice Rae-Lyn Morin, 22, all of Regina, are jointly charged with:

trafficking meth

trafficking fentanyl

being in possession of property obtained by crime

Austin and Justice Morin both face an additional charge of possession of a weapon.

Whitehawk faces an additional charge of failing to comply with probation.

All three appeared in Regina provincial court on Monday.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

