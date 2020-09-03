Man pulled from Lake Ontario in Hamilton without vital signs

A man has been pulled from Lake Ontario without vital signs in Hamilton‘s east end.
A Hamilton Paramedic Service spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to Van Wagner’s Beach near Beach Boulevard with reports a man was found off the beach in Lake Ontario.
The spokesperson said the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was pulled from the water at around 7:50 p.m.
The man was subsequently taken to hospital.
More to come.
