Canada

Man pulled from Lake Ontario in Hamilton without vital signs

By Nick Westoll Global News
A Hamilton Paramedic Service spokesperson said the man was removed from Lake Ontario at around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday.
A Hamilton Paramedic Service spokesperson said the man was removed from Lake Ontario at around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday. Andrew Collins / Global News

A man has been pulled from Lake Ontario without vital signs in Hamilton‘s east end.

A Hamilton Paramedic Service spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to Van Wagner’s Beach near Beach Boulevard with reports a man was found off the beach in Lake Ontario.

The spokesperson said the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was pulled from the water at around 7:50 p.m.

The man was subsequently taken to hospital.

More to come.

