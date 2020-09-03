West Kelowna to issue temporary boil water notice, no outdoor watering

Send this page to someone via email

Construction of a water treatment plant in West Kelowna will require a boil-water notice and temporary no outdoor watering, the city announced on Thursday.

The boil water notice and no outdoor water usage are necessary steps during construction of a water main for the Rose Valley treatment plant, says the city, and will start Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The measures could be in effect for up to a week. The city called the boil-water notice a proactive step, saying work being done could result in untreated water entering the water system.

Further, the city says no outdoor watering will be required to ensure water availability for other domestic uses.

It says water main tie-in work will reduce the amount of available water throughout the Lakeview-Rose Valley system by 40 per cent.

As such, the city says to ensure water is available for boiling, cooking, laundry and bathing, users are being asked to stop outdoor domestic and agricultural watering until Saturday, Sept. 12 at 12 p.m.

It added the measures are being done in consultation with Interior Health.

“Without the benefit of chlorine treatment, disinfection against microorganisms (bacteria, protozoa, etc.) will not occur,” said the city.

Health officials say during a boil water notice, users need to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least one minute, or seek a safe, alternative source. This applies to using water for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula, beverages, food and ice plus washing fruits and vegetables.

The city says users can also access safe water at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads.

Of note, the trailhead on Rosewood Drive for the Rose Valley Trail will be inaccessible on Wednesday, Sept. 9 due to construction traffic and equipment staging. The city recommends accessing the trail via other points, such as Roseridge Court.

