Entry fees waived at Manitoba provincial parks for Labour Day long weekend

There will be no charge for those heading into any provincial parks in Manitoba this long weekend.

The province says it is waiving entry fees at all provincial parks between Friday and Monday, although regular camping fees will remain in place.

“Free park entry weekends provide a wonderful opportunity for all Manitobans to make a trip into one of our beautiful provincial parks and take a moment to enjoy nature,” said Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard in a government release Thursday.

“These days, when we are all staying a little closer to home, it’s great to explore Manitoba and see all that our provincial parks have to offer.”

The province reminds anyone heading to parks this weekend to follow safety protocols around COVID-19.

Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, said those travelling for the long weekend should gas up at home and make sure all supplies are packed to avoid making stops along the way.

“We have to be alert at all times,” he said.

While the province is re-implementing travel restrictions to northern Manitoba and remote communities starting Friday, there are exceptions for travelling directly to a campground or lodge.

Those travelling to the north are asked to limit any stops to just the necessities outside of your camping destination.

