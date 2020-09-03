Ontario Provincial Police search for thieves who allegedly targeted cemetery

Ontario Provincial Police say a cemetery near Guelph, Ont. was allegedly targeted by thieves.
In a news release, OPP said 13 memorial plaques were stolen from the Marymount Cemetery on Highway 6, just north of Guelph.
The bronze-plated plaques were attached to various benches and trees around the grounds.
The manager reported them missing on Tuesday morning and investigators believe they were stolen within the 24 hours prior.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.
