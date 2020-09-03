6 injured, 1 in life-threatening condition, after boat crashes into rocks at Woodbine Beach

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a total of six people were hurt, including one with life-threatening injuries, after a boat they were on crashed into the rocks at Woodbine Beach on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to Woodbine Beach just after 12:30 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a man to hospital in life-threatening condition. Paramedics are assessing the other five injured men at the scene.

The Marine Unit is on scene investigating.

MARINE RESCUE:

Woodbine Beach

* 12:36 pm *

– 75 m out

– Boat has crashed into the rocks

– Reports 1 person unresponsive

– Life guards now with boaters

– Marine Unit/officers o/s

– 6 people being taken to hospital

– Injuries serious but not life threatening#GO1665201

^dh pic.twitter.com/AKWz37Ya2U — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 3, 2020

