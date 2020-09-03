6 injured, 1 in life-threatening condition, after boat crashes into rocks at Woodbine Beach

Toronto police say a total of six people were hurt, including one with life-threatening injuries, after a boat they were on crashed into the rocks at Woodbine Beach on Thursday.
Emergency services were called to Woodbine Beach just after 12:30 p.m.
Toronto paramedics said they transported a man to hospital in life-threatening condition. Paramedics are assessing the other five injured men at the scene.
The Marine Unit is on scene investigating.
