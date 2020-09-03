Menu

Canada

6 injured, 1 in life-threatening condition, after boat crashes into rocks at Woodbine Beach

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted September 3, 2020 1:52 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a total of six people were hurt, including one with life-threatening injuries, after a boat they were on crashed into the rocks at Woodbine Beach on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to Woodbine Beach just after 12:30 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a man to hospital in life-threatening condition. Paramedics are assessing the other five injured men at the scene.

The Marine Unit is on scene investigating.

