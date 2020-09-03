Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Caledon resident loses thousands after suspect poses as OPP officer, requests Bitcoin

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 3, 2020 1:14 pm
The scammer said they were an OPP officer and that the victim's social insurance number had been 'compromised.'.
The scammer said they were an OPP officer and that the victim's social insurance number had been 'compromised.'. Getty Images

Caledon OPP say they’re investigating several reports of a suspect posing as an OPP officer and requesting Bitcoin, which in one case resulted in a victim losing about $14,000.

Police say one person reported receiving a call from a number that was identified as “OPP Caledon Detachment” on their call display.

Read more: Caledon woman dies following crash in Perth County: OPP

The scammer said they were an OPP officer and that the victim’s social insurance number had been “compromised.”

Police say the victim was then given instructions on how to transfer funds into Bitcoin to supposedly save their financial security.

Trending Stories

Read more: Edmonton man with 2 small children charged with impaired driving in Caledon, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

Caledon OPP are reminding residents that officers will never call and request any financial transactions.

Police say scammers are using are method called “spoofing” or “ghosting,” which allows them to change their outgoing caller ID to show a different name.

Tips to avoid bitcoin scams
Tips to avoid bitcoin scams
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCaledonCaledon OPPCaledon newsbitcoin scamsCaledon OPP bitcoinCaledon OPP bitcoin scam
Flyers
More weekly flyers