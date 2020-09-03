Caledon resident loses thousands after suspect poses as OPP officer, requests Bitcoin

Send this page to someone via email

Caledon OPP say they’re investigating several reports of a suspect posing as an OPP officer and requesting Bitcoin, which in one case resulted in a victim losing about $14,000.

Police say one person reported receiving a call from a number that was identified as “OPP Caledon Detachment” on their call display.

The scammer said they were an OPP officer and that the victim’s social insurance number had been “compromised.”

Police say the victim was then given instructions on how to transfer funds into Bitcoin to supposedly save their financial security.

Caledon OPP are reminding residents that officers will never call and request any financial transactions.

Police say scammers are using are method called “spoofing” or “ghosting,” which allows them to change their outgoing caller ID to show a different name.

