Edmonton man with 2 small children charged with impaired driving in Caledon, Ont.

A 31-year-old Edmonton man who had two small children in his vehicle was charged with impaired driving in Caledon, Ont., on Canada Day, local OPP say.

On Wednesday night, officers say they received a report about a white sedan travelling south on Highway 10. According to police, the sedan was reportedly crossing into oncoming lanes.

As police received the report, an officer pulled over the same vehicle for speeding. Police say the car was caught going 127 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometres per hour zone.

As the officer approached the car, he saw an open beer bottle in a cup holder between the front seats. The two small children, ages 1 and 3, were seated in the back with an adult passenger, police say.

While speaking with the driver, the officer detected a strong smell of alcohol on the driver’s breath. Police say the driver was asked to provide a breath test, which he failed.

The Edmonton man was subsequently charged with impaired operation, speeding and open liquor. His name is being withheld to protect the children’s identities.

The accused is expected to appear in Orangeville court in September to answer to the charges.

Peel Children’s Aid was also notified to follow up on the incident.

