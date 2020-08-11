Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Caledon woman dies following crash in Perth County: OPP

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted August 11, 2020 8:09 am
Police say a 55-year-old Calendon woman was pronounced dead at the scene of Monday's crash.
Police say a 55-year-old Calendon woman was pronounced dead at the scene of Monday's crash. OPP West Region / Twitter

Perth County OPP say a woman from Caledon has died following a two-vehicle collision in Wallace, Ont., on Monday.

Police say the crash at the intersection of Perth Road 140 and Perth Line 91 took place around 6 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a tractor-trailer had collided with an SUV carrying three occupants.

Read more: 8 injured, including a baby and 2 small children, after crash in Norfolk County: OPP

Two occupants of the SUV were transported to hospital with serious injuries, while a third was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased has been identified as a 55-year-old woman from Caledon.

Trending Stories

The driver of the tractor-trailer did not require medical treatment.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Perth County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPCollisionOntario Provincial PoliceFatal CrashSUVtractor trailerPerth CountyCaledonWallace Township
Flyers
More weekly flyers