Caledon woman dies following crash in Perth County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Perth County OPP say a woman from Caledon has died following a two-vehicle collision in Wallace, Ont., on Monday.

Police say the crash at the intersection of Perth Road 140 and Perth Line 91 took place around 6 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a tractor-trailer had collided with an SUV carrying three occupants.

Two occupants of the SUV were transported to hospital with serious injuries, while a third was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased has been identified as a 55-year-old woman from Caledon.

The driver of the tractor-trailer did not require medical treatment.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Perth County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.