Caledon woman dies following crash in Perth County: OPP

Perth County OPP say a woman from Caledon has died following a two-vehicle collision in Wallace, Ont., on Monday.
Police say the crash at the intersection of Perth Road 140 and Perth Line 91 took place around 6 p.m. Monday.
According to police, a tractor-trailer had collided with an SUV carrying three occupants.
Two occupants of the SUV were transported to hospital with serious injuries, while a third was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased has been identified as a 55-year-old woman from Caledon.
The driver of the tractor-trailer did not require medical treatment.
Police say an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Perth County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
