Stalemate continues between Winnipeg School Division, strike-ready bus drivers

Send this page to someone via email

With students returning to class on Tuesday, parents in the Winnipeg School Division have more to worry about than just the COVID-19 pandemic, as the division’s school bus drivers are ready to hit the picket lines.

The union representing the division’s almost 100 bus drivers, UFCW 832, informed the division that the union is in a legal strike position as of Tuesday, which could impact about 2,300 students who rely on the bus system to get to and from school.

Chris Broughton, chair of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD), told 680 CJOB the dispute isn’t a problem that will be solved over the weekend, and parents should expect a likely disruption in service.

Broughton said the union made it clear it was rejecting what WSD considered its final offer.

Read more: Winnipeg School Division says bus drivers could strike first day back to school

Story continues below advertisement

“They have a right to strike and they’re exercising their right, and we’re going to continue to be available to negotiate should they want to come back to the table,” Broughton said.

“At this point, we will prepare for an eventual strike and do our best to get buses running as soon as possible.

“Unfortunately, we have no further room to move.”

Broughton said the division feels the final offer was fair, but the UFCW says its something drivers can’t live with.

1:51 School bus driver concerns School bus driver concerns

Bea Bruske, secretary-treasurer for the UFCW local, said Thursday that while some progress has been made on minor issues, driver salaries have always been the sticking point.

“These are employees who have had already one year of no collective agreement that they’ve been working with, and while the parties have been in bargaining for some time and have been able to agree on some of the more minor language cleanup type of issues, there aren’t really any other significant financial issues that are outstanding,” Bruske said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Wages are what this is coming down to.”

Bruske said it’s unfortunate that students will be affected by a likely strike, but in order for drivers to voice their concerns, as well as their belief that they deserve a fair deal, strike action is necessary.

“We are open to other suggestions from this employer and we have not heard back from the school division in terms of actually sitting down further or to see whether or not they have any additional offers for us.”

The Winnipeg School Division said it will continue posting updates on its website and social media as the stalemate continues.

In the event of a strike, the division said service will continue for students who are transported by wheelchair transportation services, and that parents with children impacted by a strike will receive a letter from their school to advise them of the situation.

1:20 Back-to-school emotions run high in Manitoba Back-to-school emotions run high in Manitoba