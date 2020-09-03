Halifax issues tenders for ‘tactical’ bump-outs and bike lanes

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax is looking to install “tactical” curb bump-outs and bike lanes at spots throughout the municipality.

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) issued two tenders this week for the installation of several of the “tactical” projects.

One tender is for the installation of curbs, bollards, posts and accompanying paint at the following intersections: Robie Street and Quinpool Road, Ochterloney Street and Victoria Road, and Crichton Avenue and Oakdale Crescent.

They also include another tender for a “tactical” bike lane from Rainnie Drive to Brunswick Street.

A portion of the protected bike lane that will be installed along Rainnie Drive in Halifax. Halifax Regional Municipality

Under the municipality’s Integrated Mobility Program, the HRM has used recent pilot projects to test new street designs and strategies that are meant to protect cyclists and pedestrians as they approach or cross through the intersections.

Story continues below advertisement

The goal is to use relatively inexpensive materials, allowing the municipality to “be nimble in its response to opportunities/challenges that present themselves.”

5:24 Harbour Hopping: Local Discover Halifax itinerary features Halifax and Dartmouth waterfronts Harbour Hopping: Local Discover Halifax itinerary features Halifax and Dartmouth waterfronts

Recent examples that have already been completed include the installation of bollards at Agricola Street in Halifax or at the corner of Wentworth and Ochterloney in downtown Dartmouth.

According to the design drawings, the installation of tactical curbs and bollards at the intersection of Robie Street and Quinpool Road will include all streets at the Willow Tree intersection.

The installation of bollards and tactical curbs at the Willow Street intersection in Halifax. Alexander Quon/Global News

The changes at the intersection of Crichton Avenue and Oakdale Crescent are set to be significantly smaller while the drawings for Octherloney Street and Victoria Road will also require the shifting and repainting of the centre line at the centre line.

Story continues below advertisement

The bike lane along Rainnie Drive and Brunswick will require the installation of 33 bollards and 71 pre-cast curbs along the length of the protected bike lane, which runs along Citadel Hill and into downtown Halifax.

Maggie-Jane Spray, a spokesperson for the HRM, said the municipality will look to monitor volume counts and gather feedback through public surveys.

The response from the public could inform future permanent changes.

Both tenders are set to close on Sept. 17.