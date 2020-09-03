Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Barn fire in northeast London deemed suspicious, police are investigating

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 3, 2020 9:30 am
London police say a structure fire in the city's northeast end is being investigated as suspicious.
London police say a structure fire in the city's northeast end is being investigated as suspicious. supplied to Global News Radio 980 CFPL

London police say members of its street crime unit are investigating a suspicious fire in the city’s northeast end that engulfed a barn.

Emergency crews were called to Fanshawe Park Road East near Stackhouse Avenue, west of Highbury Avenue North, just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more: 1 in hospital after south London, Ont., kitchen fire causes $75k in damages

The structure was completely engulfed, with flames visible from nearby homes and heavy dark smoke billowing high into the air.

The fire department said the response involved hand lines and aerial operations to knock down the blaze, and Fanshawe Park Road East was closed at Stackhouse Avenue for “hydrant/water relay operation.”

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

By 10:40 p.m., the fire department said its members had cleared the area and roads had reopened.

No injuries were reported and a damage estimate is not yet available, but police said Thursday morning that “the fire was deemed to be suspicious in nature.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London PoliceSuspicious FireLondon Fire DepartmentStructure Firefanshawe park roadFanshawe Park Road Eaststackhouse avenue
Flyers
More weekly flyers