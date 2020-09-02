Coronavirus: Ontario government clarifying rules for long-term care home visitors

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — The Ontario government is clarifying visitor rules for long-term care homes to give families and caregivers greater access to residents.

The Ministry of Long-term Care says starting Sept. 9, essential caregivers will be allowed to visit homes, including during COVID-19 outbreaks, subject to direction from the local health unit.

The updated policy will mean a resident can designate two caregivers who can visit without time limits.

If a home is not in outbreak, or the resident is not symptomatic or self-isolating, the caregivers can visit together.

Since March, essential visitors such as family members have been allowed to visit homes to help provide care to a long-term care resident.

But the government says the current rules have been applied inconsistently and left up to the discretion of homes.