Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Ontario government clarifying rules for long-term care home visitors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Coronavirus: Ontario government relaxes visiting rules for long-term care homes
WATCH ABOVE (July 22): Family members in Ontario are now allowed to visit their loved ones inside long-term care homes. The change comes after the Ontario Health Coalition announces results about staffing inside these facilities. As Morganne Campbell reports, there’s concern homes do not have the resources needed to facilitate such visits.

TORONTO — The Ontario government is clarifying visitor rules for long-term care homes to give families and caregivers greater access to residents.

The Ministry of Long-term Care says starting Sept. 9, essential caregivers will be allowed to visit homes, including during COVID-19 outbreaks, subject to direction from the local health unit.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The updated policy will mean a resident can designate two caregivers who can visit without time limits.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario long-term care residents allowed to leave for day trips, overnight

If a home is not in outbreak, or the resident is not symptomatic or self-isolating, the caregivers can visit together.

Since March, essential visitors such as family members have been allowed to visit homes to help provide care to a long-term care resident.

Story continues below advertisement

But the government says the current rules have been applied inconsistently and left up to the discretion of homes.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaOntario governmentCoronavirus OntarioCOVID-19 OntarioOntario long-term care homes
Flyers
More weekly flyers