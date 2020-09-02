Painted memorial bench to man who died five years ago removed by park board

A Vancouver woman who has been fighting with the park board over keeping a painted memorial bench for her late partner received a shock on Monday.

Without warning, the bench has been removed.

Julia Goudkova lost her partner Colin Mackay five years ago and put a memorial plaque on a bench at Kits Point to help remember him. Last year she spent four days painting the bench after noticing it looked run down.

Goudkova said that the park board told her the paint job amounts to vandalism.

They agreed to let the bench stay up while they reviewed their policies but at their June meeting, the board agreed they should continue to not allow modifications to benches.

Goudkova said she sat on the bench on Sunday and by Monday morning it was gone, replaced by another un-painted bench.

She said the Park Board agreed to communicate with her before doing anything to the bench but she didn’t hear from them this time.

“The last communication I had with them was Friday and there was no sense of urgency in the [voicemail], and in my mind, they’re an office so I would call them after the weekend but I didn’t have that opportunity because the bench was already gone,” she said.

“I’m still in shock. I feel like I haven’t really had a chance to process it. I’m in disbelief.” Tweet This

Almost 10,000 people have signed a petition to keep McKay’s bench painted but the Park Board confirmed Wednesday the bench was removed and another un-painted bench, with a new plaque was put in its place.

“Under the Park Board’s current policy, benches in the Dedicated Park Bench program may not be painted, altered, artistically enhanced, or modified in any way,” the board said in a statement to Global News.

Goudkova said she would be open to look at other options for the bench but as of Wednesday afternoon had not yet heard from the board.

“I called the Park Board yesterday and I have not yet heard back from them as to whether they’ve saved the painted slabs yet or where the original bench is,” she said.

In a statement, the board said the bench is currently in storage and the Park Board’s Manager of Fundraising and Development, Josie Riebe, is in contact with Goudkova on the next steps.

“I’m really surprised that this is on the top of their list, especially given the situation, the global pandemic, and I feel like we really need something bright and colourful and cheerful during these difficult times,” Goudkova added.

Other residents who have also noticed the bench were shocked to discover it is now gone.

“I think it’s really unfortunate,” resident Amy Saini told Global News. “Walking by the bench over the last year has been something I’ve looked forward to as to me, it’s a symbol of love and community and caring.”

“This is definitely not where taxpayer dollars should be going, to take away these types of memorabilia.”