Crime

Suspect wanted after woman sexually assaulted at Vaughan office building, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police released this photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Vaughan.
Police released this photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Vaughan. Handout / York Regional Police

York Regional Police investigators say they’re asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an investigation into a reported sexual assault at a Vaughan office building on Tuesday.

Police said at around 3:25 p.m., officers were called to a building in the area of Dufferin Street and Langstaff Road.

Officers alleged a man entered an office with a lone female victim inside, closed the door and subsequently attacked her.

Investigators said the victim — who did not know the suspect — defended herself and yelled for help; other employees then assisted and called police.

Trending Stories

Police said the suspect took off before officers arrived.

Investigators released a photo of a suspect and described him as a man with an average build and dark, wavy hair. Police said he’s believed to be in his 30s, adding he was last seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

