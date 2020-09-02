Suspect wanted after woman sexually assaulted at Vaughan office building, police say

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police investigators say they’re asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an investigation into a reported sexual assault at a Vaughan office building on Tuesday.

Police said at around 3:25 p.m., officers were called to a building in the area of Dufferin Street and Langstaff Road.

Officers alleged a man entered an office with a lone female victim inside, closed the door and subsequently attacked her.

Investigators said the victim — who did not know the suspect — defended herself and yelled for help; other employees then assisted and called police.

Police said the suspect took off before officers arrived.

Investigators released a photo of a suspect and described him as a man with an average build and dark, wavy hair. Police said he’s believed to be in his 30s, adding he was last seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

SUSPECT SOUGHT FOLLOWING SEXUAL ASSAULT IN VAUGHAN- On Tue Sept 1, 3:25 p.m., the suspect entered an office (Langstaff Rd &Dufferin St) & attacked a female victim & grabbed her by the throat. Anyone who can identify this suspect are asked to please come forward. pic.twitter.com/vqGk2rVr7i — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 2, 2020