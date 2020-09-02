Halifax police still investigating murder of Douglas Keating 20 years later

Police said that the two pedestrians found Keating’s body near the water tower behind 299 Main Avenue around 10:50 a.m.

“The investigation revealed that he had been assaulted and died of blunt force trauma,” said police in a press release.

Investigators said they believe Keating was assaulted elsewhere, and his body was moved to where he was later found.

According to police, he was last seen alive the night before in the Fairview area.