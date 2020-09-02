Halifax police still investigating murder of Douglas Keating 20 years later

Police said that the two pedestrians found Keating’s body near the water tower behind 299 Main Avenue around 10:50 a.m.
“The investigation revealed that he had been assaulted and died of blunt force trauma,” said police in a press release.
Investigators said they believe Keating was assaulted elsewhere, and his body was moved to where he was later found.
According to police, he was last seen alive the night before in the Fairview area.
“Investigators believe there are people who have information that could help solve Douglas’ murder and we hope that the passage of time encourages them to do the right thing and share what they know with police.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).This case is part of the
Nova Scotia Department of Justice for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for specified major unsolved crimes.
