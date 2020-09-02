Menu

Pair escapes as fire guts Tsawwassen B.C. home

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 2, 2020 4:13 pm
Fire damaged a home in Tsawwassen, B.C.
Fire damaged a home in Tsawwassen, B.C.

Two people escaped a house fire in Tsawwassen, B.C. on Wednesday.

Crews arrived on the scene at 1st Avenue near 53rd Street around 9:30 a.m. to find heavy smoke billowing out of the front of a home.

Firefighters knocked the blaze down quickly.

Two people inside the residence managed to escape, one of whom was treated for smoke inhalation.

The home sustained extensive damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tsawwassen
