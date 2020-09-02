Two charged by RCMP in witness intimidation investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are warning against witness intimidation after recent attempts to interfere with the justice system.

Manitoba RCMP Supt. Michael Koppang, Officer in Charge of Major Crime Services, said Wednesday that police received information in early June that victims in an ongoing criminal matter were being intimidated and threatened.

RCMP launched Project Detract to protect the victims, find out who was responsible for the threats, and safeguard the integrity of the justice system.

Manitoba RCMP Supt. Michael Koppang, Officer in Charge of Major Crime Services. Global News

On Jun 9, #rcmpmb received info that several victims from an ongoing criminal matter were being intimidated & threatened by an adult male (charged in Sept ’19 of crimes against them), seeking to have his charges dropped. It didn’t work. Read more here: https://t.co/RujxkWVHMF — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 2, 2020

Koppang said the investigation led to charges against a man who was already in custody for previous crimes against the victims, and working with a person on the outside to continue the threats.

The man was apparently trying to use intimidation as a way to have his charges dropped. He was further charged on Aug. 13 with four counts of obstruction of justice, disobeying a court order, and counselling to commit an indictable offence.

An adult woman was also arrested and charged with four counts of obstruction and with counselling to commit an indictable offence.

Manitoba justice minister Cliff Cullen speaks at RCMP headquarters Wednesday afternoon. Global News / Clay Young

As the victims in the investigation were youths, police are withholding the names of the accused.

A second case of witness intimidation took place last week, when RCMP announced intimidation and obstruction charges in connection with a Steinbach bomb threat.

“We want to make it clear to anyone who attempts to threaten victims, to go after witnesses, and intimidate our officers, that they will not succeed,” said Koppang.

“The RCMP will use all available resources and will go to great lengths to protect the integrity of our justice system.”

