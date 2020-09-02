Contraband worth more than $420K seized at Stony Mountain Institution: CSC

Send this page to someone via email

Staff at Stony Mountain Institution say they recently stopped a package of contraband worth more than $420,000 from getting behind prison walls.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says staff found a package containing cellphones and chargers, pre-paid SIM cards, THC concentrate, shatter, steroids, tobacco, marijuana, hashish and rolling papers on the perimeter of the prison’s minimum security unit Monday morning.

The total estimated institutional value of the seizure is $420,368, according to a release from the CSC.

No arrests have been announced, but the CSC says police have been notified and the institution is investigating.

The CSC says it uses a number of tools to stop contraband from getting behind bars, including ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

Anyone with information about security risks at federal prisons, including drug trafficking, can make an anonymous tip to the CSC by calling 1-866-780-3784.

