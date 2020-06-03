Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid after 2 inmates stabbed at Stony Mountain Institution

By The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2020 5:29 pm
Updated June 3, 2020 5:35 pm
RCMP say charges have been laid after two inmates were stabbed at Stony Mountain Institution Sunday.
RCMP say charges have been laid after two inmates were stabbed at Stony Mountain Institution Sunday. Global News

Manitoba RCMP say two inmates suffered significant injuries in stabbings at the Stony Mountain Institution.

Police say a 24-year-old man and a 45-year-old man were hurt on Sunday in separate attacks at the federal prison just north of Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

Two inmates have been charged with attempted murder in the attack on the younger victim.

READ MORE: Officer’s throat slashed at Stony Mountain Institution: correctional officers union

Another inmate is charged with attempted murder and three others have been charged with aggravated assault in the attack on the 45-year-old man.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

People living near Stony Mountain Institution question protocol after 2 inmates escape
People living near Stony Mountain Institution question protocol after 2 inmates escape
© 2020 The Canadian Press
RCMPWinnipeg crimeStonewallStony MountainStony Mountain InstitutionAttempt MurderStony Mountain Stabbinginmates stabbed
Flyers
More weekly flyers