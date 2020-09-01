Unexploded ordnance from Second World War discovered in North Okanagan park

Send this page to someone via email

An unexploded ordnance from the Second World War was discovered by a hiker near Vernon on Monday, say police.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say the hiker stumbled across the item in the Cosens Bay area of Kalamalka Provincial Park at approximately 3 p.m.

Police say they examined the item and called for the Canadian Forces Explosive Disposal Unit, which was expected to arrive later Tuesday.

Read more: Unexploded mortar from Second World War found by hikers in North Okanagan

They added the ordnance isn’t located near a public trail, though it has been marked with police tape and is being guarded by private security.

The Greater Vernon area has a long military history, including the Cosens Bay area being used as a testing range for military rounds.

Story continues below advertisement

0:25 Unexploded World War II bomb shuts down Rome airport Unexploded World War II bomb shuts down Rome airport

In May, for example, two hikers came across an exploded mortar.

“Even though it has been decades since this area was last used by the military, every year these devices are located by the public,” said RCMP Cpl. Tania Finn.

“It is important that users of park stay on establish trails and alert police if a device is found.”