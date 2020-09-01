Motorcycle rider spotted weaving through traffic, speeding away from police, has died, says IIO

Send this page to someone via email

The motorcycle rider who collided with a pick-up truck in the North Okanagan during the weekend has died, according to the Independent Investigations Office of BC.

The IIO announced the man’s death on Tuesday while stating its investigation into the incident continues.

The IIO said the man was first spotted by police on Saturday morning near Vernon, along Highway 97, following several reports of a motorcyclist travelling without a helmet around 11 a.m., and with no licence plate.

Police say callers told them the motorbike was weaving in and out of traffic along Highway 97 in Lake Country, Vernon and Enderby, and that an unsuccessful traffic stop was attempted, with the bike speeding away.

The IIO said shortly after the attempted traffic stop, the motorcycle collided with another vehicle on Highway 97 at Springbend Road,.

“The rider was transported to hospital with serious injuries,” the IIO said in its release, “and on August 31, 2020, the IIO was notified that the man had died in hospital.”

The accident happened roughly at 11:40 a.m., near Enderby, with police confirming that the rider and bike were the ones previously observed.

The IIO said it is investigating what role, if any, the officer’s actions or inaction may have played in the man’s accident.

It also said the BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent investigation in the man’s death.