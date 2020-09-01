Canada reports 476 new coronavirus infections as total cases top 129K

Send this page to someone via email

Canada reported 476 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, as the country’s total case load surpassed 129,000.

The new cases bring Canada’s total number of infections to 129,351.

Provincial health officials also reported another six deaths associated with COVID-19.

The virus, which was first detected in Wuhan China late last year, has now claimed 9,132 lives in Canada.

In Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, 112 new cases of the virus were detected on Tuesday.

Health officials also confirmed one more person had died after contracting COVID-19.

The province has conducted 2,989,888 tests for the novel coronavirus, and 38,369 people have recovered after falling ill.

In Quebec, 122 new cases of COVID-19 were reported and health authorities said two more people had died.

A total of 1,120,295 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Quebec, and 55,438 people have recovered from coronavirus infections.

Manitoba added 18 new cases of the novel coronavirus, but health officials said no one else had died.

The province has now seen 1,232 cases of the virus and has conducted 138,060 tests.

A total of 759 people have recovered after becoming ill in Manitoba.

Meanwhile, health authorities in Saskatchewan reported three new cases of the virus, but said the province’s death toll remained at 24.

So far, 140,960 COVID-19 tests have been administered, and 1,567 people have recovered in Saskatchewan.

In Alberta 164 new infections were reported and health officials said two more people had died from COVID-19.

A total of 976,423 tests have been conducted in Alberta, and 12,427 have recovered from the virus.

British Columbia saw 57 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total case load to 5,774.

Health authorities also said one more person had died.

More than 366,630 tests have been conducted in British Columbia since the pandemic began, and provincial officials said over 4,500 people have recovered from the virus.

Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia did not report any new cases of the virus, and health officials in each province said no new deaths had occurred.

Health authorities in Prince Edward Island have administered 26,827 tests and all 44 of the province’s confirmed cases are considered resolved.

In Nova Scotia, 77,296 have been tested for COVID-19, and 1,041 have recovered.

Neither Newfoundland or New Brunswick reported any new cases or deaths related to the virus on Tuesday either.

In Newfoundland 32,200 people have been tested for the virus and 265 have recovered.

Meanwhile, 186 people have recovered from COVID-19 in New Brunswick and 61,929 have been tested.

The territories

Health officials in the Yukon said no new cases of the virus were recorded, and no deaths relating to COVID-19 had occurred.

A total of 2,603 people in the Yukon have been tested for the virus, and all 15 of the territory’s confirmed cases are considered resolved.

Health officials in the Northwest Territories did not report and new cases of the novel coronavirus or any new deaths.

What’s more, all five of the territory’s confirmed cases are resolved.

Health authorities in the Northwest Territories have administered 3,944 tests for COVID-19.

Nunavut has yet to see a confirmed case of the virus.

Global cases approach 26 million

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide approached 26 million on Tuesday.

According to a tally from Johns Hopkins University, by 8 p.m. ET a total of 25,590,668 people around the world had been infected by the novel coronavirus.

The United States remained the epicentre of the virus with 6,070,050 confirmed cases.

Since the virus was first detected it has claimed 184,517 lives in the U.S.