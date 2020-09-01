Driver charged following reports of car swerving into traffic near Brighton: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Quinte West driver is being charged with impaired driving, following an incident near the Town of Brighton in which witnesses reported a car swerving into oncoming traffic, according to police.

On Monday, police said officers from Northumberland OPP responded to a traffic complaint around 7 p.m. According to police, the complaint involved a silver-coloured, four-door Ford sedan travelling eastbound on County Rd. 2, towards the Town of Brighton, Ont.

Police said several motorists reported the vehicle was swerving into oncoming traffic and travelling at inconsistent speeds.

According to police, the driver of the sedan eventually drove up onto a curb and reportedly collided with a parked vehicle, before stopping on the sidewalk in front of a residence on Main Street.

When officers arrived on scene, police said they could tell by speaking with the driver that they were displaying signs of impairment.

Ashley Dawn Girouard, 33, of Quinte West, was arrested and charged with impaired operation. Girouard was then reportedly taken to the OPP detachment in Cobourg where a Drug Recognition Evaluation (DRE) was completed.

Police said the accused was released, and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cobourg on Nov. 4.

The Northumberland County OPP is reminding motorists that any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact their ability to make sound judgement. They are also reminding the public to report suspected impaired drivers.