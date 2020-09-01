Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Driver charged following reports of car swerving into traffic near Brighton: OPP

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted September 1, 2020 6:07 pm
OPP said they recieved reports from multiple motorists claiming the silver-colored vehicle was swerving into oncoming traffic, and driving at inconsistent speeds.
OPP said they recieved reports from multiple motorists claiming the silver-colored vehicle was swerving into oncoming traffic, and driving at inconsistent speeds. Via Northumberland OPP

A Quinte West driver is being charged with impaired driving, following an incident near the Town of Brighton in which witnesses reported a car swerving into oncoming traffic, according to police.

On Monday, police said officers from Northumberland OPP responded to a traffic complaint around 7 p.m. According to police, the complaint involved a silver-coloured, four-door Ford sedan travelling eastbound on County Rd. 2, towards the Town of Brighton, Ont.

Read more: Ottawa man charged after OPP chase vehicle going wrong way on highways

Police said several motorists reported the vehicle was swerving into oncoming traffic and travelling at inconsistent speeds.

According to police, the driver of the sedan eventually drove up onto a curb and reportedly collided with a parked vehicle, before stopping on the sidewalk in front of a residence on Main Street.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

When officers arrived on scene, police said they could tell by speaking with the driver that they were displaying signs of impairment.

Ashley Dawn Girouard, 33, of Quinte West, was arrested and charged with impaired operation. Girouard was then reportedly taken to the OPP detachment in Cobourg where a Drug Recognition Evaluation (DRE) was completed.

Police said the accused was released, and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cobourg on Nov. 4.

The Northumberland County OPP is reminding motorists that any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact their ability to make sound judgement. They are also reminding the public to report suspected impaired drivers.

Calgary police expanded mandatory screening in attempt to lower impaired driving
Calgary police expanded mandatory screening in attempt to lower impaired driving
Northumberland OPPImpaired DriverImpaired Driving ChargesImpaired Driver Chargedcar swerving into trafficimpaired driver brightonimpaired driver county rd 2quinte west impaired driver\Town of Brighton
Flyers
More weekly flyers